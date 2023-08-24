Modified Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Modified Punch is a fruity, funky, and frosty strain that has a mouthwatering flavor and aroma. It is a potent and balanced strain that can have you feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Modified Punch is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Modified Punch effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Modified Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Glacier Cannabis, Modified Punch features flavors like citrus, fuel, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it its earthy and relaxing qualities. The average price of Modified Punch typically ranges from $30-$40. Modified Punch is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the infamous Purple Punch and GMO strains, which are both known for their high THC levels and delicious tastes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Modified Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.