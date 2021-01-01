Mojo reviews
Mojo effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
4 people reported 11 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
