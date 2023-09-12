Mom's Spaghetti reviews

Mom's Spaghetti strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Euphoric

Mom's Spaghetti strain helps with

  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Hypertension
    20% of people say it helps with Hypertension

September 12, 2023
There’s vomit on my sweater already. Good weed.
5 people found this helpful
March 6, 2024
Felt very relaxed, good strain for after a relaxing shower.
2 people found this helpful
December 31, 2023
Very strong taste the gmo is really there with every hit one of my newest favorite strains
2 people found this helpful
December 15, 2023
I'm a avid smoker. I'm also very hyper. Very nice indica, relaxing without the sleepy. Very nice strain will purchase again.
September 24, 2023
Fantastic strain that is not too sleepy but also plenty relaxing. Very functional.

