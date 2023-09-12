Mom's Spaghetti reviews
Mom's Spaghetti strain effects
Mom's Spaghetti strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Hypertension
1........t
September 12, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
There’s vomit on my sweater already. Good weed.
s........g
March 6, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Felt very relaxed, good strain for after a relaxing shower.
l........8
December 31, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Very strong taste the gmo is really there with every hit one of my newest favorite strains
b........8
December 15, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I'm a avid smoker. I'm also very hyper. Very nice indica, relaxing without the sleepy. Very nice strain will purchase again.
B........1
September 24, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Fantastic strain that is not too sleepy but also plenty relaxing. Very functional.