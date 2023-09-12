stock photo similar to Mom's Spaghetti
Hybrid

Mom's Spaghetti

Mom's Spaghetti is a cannabis strain bred by Clout King and released in 2021 that crosses GMO Rootbeer x Carbon Fiber. This potent indica-dominant hybrid smells of smooth fuel with notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, and has relaxing, sedating effects. We're still learning more about Mom's Spaghetti, so leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Mom's Spaghetti strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Mom's Spaghetti strain helps with

  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Hypertension
    20% of people say it helps with Hypertension
Similar to Mom's Spaghetti near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Mom's Spaghetti strain reviews5

September 12, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
There’s vomit on my sweater already. Good weed.
5 people found this helpful
March 6, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Felt very relaxed, good strain for after a relaxing shower.
2 people found this helpful
December 31, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Relaxed
Very strong taste the gmo is really there with every hit one of my newest favorite strains
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Mom's Spaghetti strain genetics