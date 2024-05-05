Mona Lisa reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mona Lisa.
Mona Lisa strain effects
Mona Lisa strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
Mona Lisa reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
J........0
May 5, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
This strain is pretty chill. The effects I experienced on this little lady? Tingly Relaxed Chill . Recommend :)
m........y
December 16, 2023
Giggly
Decent weed and often available for baller prices, got 6g for $43 just last night. Haven't smoked too much but this strain makes me feel a lil giggly anddd like its decent weed for decent price so its perfect for when you're on a tight budget. Too indecisive so ill give it 4 stars and might come back later to update for a full review.
s........w
January 5, 2024
Tingly
Uplifted
Really good 👍
c........3
November 20, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Lemony with a bodied effect
a........5
October 10, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
My big brother brought home some Mona Lisa, and hooked me up with a few choice nugz the nuggets are like decadent, little purple and orange morsels of cannabis goodness! The nugs are very pretty. They have an amazing aesthetic appeal and they remind me of some grape ape or some purple Urkel or maybe some granddaddy purple Kush. I just packed my Ben Wilson, six arm bubbler slide up about a quarter of the way, but it hit me like a full bowl pack!