My big brother brought home some Mona Lisa, and hooked me up with a few choice nugz the nuggets are like decadent, little purple and orange morsels of cannabis goodness! The nugs are very pretty. They have an amazing aesthetic appeal and they remind me of some grape ape or some purple Urkel or maybe some granddaddy purple Kush. I just packed my Ben Wilson, six arm bubbler slide up about a quarter of the way, but it hit me like a full bowl pack!