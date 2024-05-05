Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon G and Dosidos #18. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Mona Lisa has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Mona Lisa is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mona Lisa effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mona Lisa when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Mona Lisa features flavors like lemon zest, mint, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Mona Lisa typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Mona Lisa is a deliciously citrusy strain with dense, light green buds that burst with lemon flavor. This strain is great for uplifting, relaxing, and socializing. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mona Lisa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
