Monaco Haze is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. Monaco Haze is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Monaco Haze is a cross of Haze x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about Monaco Haze so leave one of the first reviews.
