Money Cake
Money Cake strain effects
Money Cake strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Money Cake strain reviews(1)
j........e
January 9, 2022
Creative
Happy
This is one of the craziest strains i had grown or smoked. Massive nugs so frosted and beautiful. really strong and really helps my sleeping disorders. I bought the seeds from Wolf Genetics. Grown indoor. smoked and vapes. so good i'll never get tired of it.