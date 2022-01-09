Money Cake reviews
Money Cake strain effects
Money Cake strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........e
January 9, 2022
Creative
Happy
This is one of the craziest strains i had grown or smoked. Massive nugs so frosted and beautiful. really strong and really helps my sleeping disorders. I bought the seeds from Wolf Genetics. Grown indoor. smoked and vapes. so good i'll never get tired of it.