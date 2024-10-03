Monkey Glue
Monkey Glue
MoG
Hybrid
Giggly
Euphoric
Uplifted
Pineapple
Diesel
Cheese
Monkey Glue effects are mostly energizing.
Monkey Glue is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, euphoric, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Monkey Glue, before let us know! Leave a review.
Monkey Glue strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Monkey Glue strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Monkey Glue strain reviews(15)
A........2
October 3, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
First thing you’ll notice is the SMELL. Smells like a straight sativa- that gassy, citrusy, sharp smell, very much like Jack Herer. But after smoking it, you get that low-eyed, relaxing feeling and you can tell the indica-hybrid side of it. Dries you out a bit, only downside.
s........1
July 14, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Uplifted
Dry eyes
One of the most underrated strains ever! Smoked 0.6 gram joint with very high tolerance and stil got pretty high! You can feel it in your body and heavy eyes! Recomend!
p........a
August 3, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
I gave the kid at the vape shop a nug of Acapulco Gold because he'd never had it before and he gave me a handful of this in return. There's no way to trade up on AG but this is pretty good for a random score. The word I want to use most is "pleasant" - it's a very nice feeling, no drama, no fuss. I like to get high and do creative work so, for me, it lacks the creative focus that would take this from pleasant to exceptional. If you want to hang out and get baked and laugh at the dumbest stuff with your friends this one would do the trick nicely so it's perfect for the kids at the vape shop. Thanks kiddos and I hope the AG blows your lids off!