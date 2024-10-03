Monkey Glue reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Monkey Glue.
Monkey Glue strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Monkey Glue strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Monkey Glue reviews
A........2
October 3, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
First thing you’ll notice is the SMELL. Smells like a straight sativa- that gassy, citrusy, sharp smell, very much like Jack Herer. But after smoking it, you get that low-eyed, relaxing feeling and you can tell the indica-hybrid side of it. Dries you out a bit, only downside.
s........1
July 14, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Uplifted
Dry eyes
One of the most underrated strains ever! Smoked 0.6 gram joint with very high tolerance and stil got pretty high! You can feel it in your body and heavy eyes! Recomend!
p........a
August 3, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
I gave the kid at the vape shop a nug of Acapulco Gold because he'd never had it before and he gave me a handful of this in return. There's no way to trade up on AG but this is pretty good for a random score. The word I want to use most is "pleasant" - it's a very nice feeling, no drama, no fuss. I like to get high and do creative work so, for me, it lacks the creative focus that would take this from pleasant to exceptional. If you want to hang out and get baked and laugh at the dumbest stuff with your friends this one would do the trick nicely so it's perfect for the kids at the vape shop. Thanks kiddos and I hope the AG blows your lids off!
a........5
June 27, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Very nice strain! I got an ounce of it and inspected the buds, to which I saw a beautiful orange and green bud. The rosin clumps were just big enough to see them reflect in the light with my naked eye. The downside is that it's really sticky and can build up in my grinder, making it a pain to remove. The smell is odd, but nice. If you've ever had that red pickled horse radish sauce for sea food, that's exactly what is smells like. Which isn't that bad, given a lot of people like the smell of vinegar.
T........z
June 17, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
A very enjoyable high
i........j
October 19, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Tingly
although it does refrain you from being able to get anything done, it makes laughing and eating 10x better. a very comfortable and mellow high, not too little but not too strong.
P........y
June 21, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
A great Indica. Very high tolerance here and this got me high, like how I used to feel when I first started smoking! Got a preground quarter for $28 would definitely buy again and again and again and again!
b........r
September 25, 2021
Giggly
Talkative
Uplifted
Very giggly, smoked a dime with my boys and it was the funniest day ever