I gave the kid at the vape shop a nug of Acapulco Gold because he'd never had it before and he gave me a handful of this in return. There's no way to trade up on AG but this is pretty good for a random score. The word I want to use most is "pleasant" - it's a very nice feeling, no drama, no fuss. I like to get high and do creative work so, for me, it lacks the creative focus that would take this from pleasant to exceptional. If you want to hang out and get baked and laugh at the dumbest stuff with your friends this one would do the trick nicely so it's perfect for the kids at the vape shop. Thanks kiddos and I hope the AG blows your lids off!

