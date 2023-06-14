Monkey Spunk reviews
Monkey Spunk strain effects
Monkey Spunk strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
m........1
June 14, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Old fashioned kick-in-the-head. Soaring head rushes. Probably a good idea to hide car keys.
j........n
July 17, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is a fantastic, “classic” feeling strain. Love the creativity and mood boost it provides. Highly recommend.
d........r
Today
Euphoric
Giggly
Monkey Spunk isn’t just a strain; it’s the strain. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a curious newcomer, this weed redefines what top-shelf cannabis is all about. Simply put, it’s the best of the best.
e........o
February 14, 2024
Sleepy
Anxious
This was a mind high rather than a full body high. I didn’t get giggly, euphoric, or curious. It was a complex, slightly psychedelic buzz and within an hour, i passed out on the couch for 5 hours. I need to smoke it more to report if things change with time.
G........s
January 30, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Talkative
Some of the absolute best cannabis I’ve ever smoked, hands down. It smells amazing, looks amazing, smokes amazing. It’s the Rolls Royce of marijuana.