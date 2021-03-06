Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Monkey Tape
  4. Monkey Tape Reviews

Monkey Tape reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Monkey Tape.

Monkey Tape effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused

Monkey Tape reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
50% of people taste the flavor citrus
Diesel
50% of people taste the flavor diesel
Pungent
50% of people taste the flavor pungent

ReviewsNo Reviews

