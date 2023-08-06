Mood Builder
Mood Builder
MBR
Hybrid
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Lemon
Sweet
Citrus
Mood Builder effects are mostly calming.
Mood Builder is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Extix and named for its ability to give its smoker/consumer good vibes. The combination of Block Builder and Lemon Tree create a bouquet of lemon, sugary terps and a relaxed sensation that often induces happiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mood Builder, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Mood BuilderOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mood Builder products near you
Similar to Mood Builder near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Mood Builder strain reviews(1)
Read all reviews
T........b
August 6, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Mood Builder strain is an absolute gem! I got it from Extix.co in Phuket, and my experience with this strain was simply awesome. It took me on a journey of pure enjoyment and relaxation. As soon as I tried Mood Builder, I found myself deeply immersed in the music. It enhanced the sound in such a way that I couldn't help but thoroughly enjoy every beat and note. Paired with some good beer, it created the perfect atmosphere for a laid-back and enjoyable time. Not only did the strain elevate my music experience, but it also had a mesmerizing effect on my surroundings. The TV picture seemed to come alive with vibrant and beautiful colors, making the moment truly magical.