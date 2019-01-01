Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bodhi Seeds created Moontang by crossing Chem 91, Skunk, and Snow Lotus. Its sharp flavor profile carries undertones of toffee and caramel. With a moderate amount on potency, Moontang has notable effects, making it a great strain for listening to your favorite records or watching a thought-provoking film.