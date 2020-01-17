We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Moose Tracks.
Reviews
1
Jones1999
Member since 2019
Pretty nice and mellow, good body relaxation, helped with nausea. Bud ground up easy, tased a little minty and earthy. Was a little harsh to smoke, even in a water bong packed with ice and gave a mild headache.