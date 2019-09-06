ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. More Cowbell
  4. Reviews

More Cowbell reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain More Cowbell.

Reviews

2

Avatar for Geebs82
Member since 2019
Very social high. However, can be good for a quiet night at home. Relaxing yet uplifting.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Redlion95
Member since 2019
Fantastic strain! I love it for what it is. Perfect for all day use. Though not the best for bed time if you need assistance sleeping. Compared to purple punch etc. A variety of flavors hit the taste buds which is the reason I bought it in the first place. Personally it tastes like trail mix. It’s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review