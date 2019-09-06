Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Fantastic strain! I love it for what it is. Perfect for all day use. Though not the best for bed time if you need assistance sleeping. Compared to purple punch etc.
A variety of flavors hit the taste buds which is the reason I bought it in the first place. Personally it tastes like trail mix. It’s...