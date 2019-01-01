ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Morning Flight
  • Leafly flower of Morning Flight

Hybrid

Morning Flight

Morning Flight

Gage Green Group is back at it again with Morning Flight, a cross of their East Coast Sour Diesel x Mango Haze female and their G13 Skunk father. The resinous buds grow tall like a Haze, and put out gassy and fruity citrus terpenes guaranteed to turn heads. Take a puff of Morning Flight before you walk out the door in the morning and you might just decide to take the day off and explore.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
East Coast Sour Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Mango Haze
parent
Strain
Morning Flight