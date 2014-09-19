ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Morning Star
  4. Reviews

Morning Star reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Morning Star.

Reviews

27

Avatar for Blazerjay420
Member since 2018
Very good, I got some about an hour ago and I have done two knife hits of .2 each hit and I'm honestly baked more than a damn baked patater on a Sunday chicken dinner at grandma Ellis's. Hot damn I'm stuck like glue lmao
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for slothBOP
Member since 2017
I just took 2 good lil dabs of some morning star shatter out of my honeycomb perc bong and this is a very tasty strain. It has this skunky citrusy orange smell with earthy berry undertones. This strain delivers a mostly sativa like high that really gets your brain going. Makes you feel uplifted, mot...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Novsamar
Member since 2015
Literally gave me a headache. Good smell and taste just wish it had less of that effect.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for JFraser1
Member since 2015
I used ONLY THIS STRAIN shortly before commencing with WITNE✡✡ TESTIMONY. It was indeed prescribed by a local cannabis medical prescription dealership when I was living in Chino Hills, CA - and it helped to PRIME OUT ALL OF THE FOREIGN/ALIEN CONTAMINANTS in order to help prevent cancerous growth (c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Morning StarUser uploaded image of Morning StarUser uploaded image of Morning StarUser uploaded image of Morning StarUser uploaded image of Morning StarUser uploaded image of Morning StarUser uploaded image of Morning Star
more
photos
Avatar for Kasafrass2012
Member since 2016
i tried this to come off of my pain medication, qhich can be horrific. this has helped so much. its earthy and uplifring, can make you a bit tired but not like formally known as Jager.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for JoySters
Member since 2015
2016 02.24 - Wednesday - 5:45pm: Couldn’t sleep was very tired but couldn’t sleep. Asked for some pot that wouldn’t keep me up like JACK HERER does but wouldn’t make the head hurt like HARLEY MANDALA. I had forgotten all about MORNING STAR and brought it into The Decompression Chamber and grinded s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for thefirerises
Member since 2016
It's pretty strong. The effects start out as very energized and focused, almost like the sun is shining brightly on your face, but slowly and surely, darkness creeps in and couch lock, the indica properties of this strain make for a pretty horrible come down, in my experience. Usually when the indic...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for probleyfuckedyourmomsam
Member since 2015
get you fried
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungrySleepy