Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Morning Star.
Reviews
27
Blazerjay420
Member since 2018
Very good, I got some about an hour ago and I have done two knife hits of .2 each hit and I'm honestly baked more than a damn baked patater on a Sunday chicken dinner at grandma Ellis's. Hot damn I'm stuck like glue lmao
I just took 2 good lil dabs of some morning star shatter out of my honeycomb perc bong and this is a very tasty strain. It has this skunky citrusy orange smell with earthy berry undertones. This strain delivers a mostly sativa like high that really gets your brain going. Makes you feel uplifted, mot...
I used ONLY THIS STRAIN shortly before commencing with WITNE✡✡ TESTIMONY. It was indeed prescribed by a local cannabis medical prescription dealership when I was living in Chino Hills, CA - and it helped to PRIME OUT ALL OF THE FOREIGN/ALIEN CONTAMINANTS in order to help prevent cancerous growth (c...
2016 02.24 - Wednesday - 5:45pm:
Couldn’t sleep was very tired but couldn’t sleep. Asked for some pot that wouldn’t keep me up like JACK HERER does but wouldn’t make the head hurt like HARLEY MANDALA. I had forgotten all about MORNING STAR and brought it into The Decompression Chamber and grinded s...
It's pretty strong. The effects start out as very energized and focused, almost like the sun is shining brightly on your face, but slowly and surely, darkness creeps in and couch lock, the indica properties of this strain make for a pretty horrible come down, in my experience. Usually when the indic...