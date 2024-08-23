I did the best i could describing this concentrate/wax. Gaseous wasn't an option to pick. I smell a gas/pine sort of smell. The concentrate i have, has a 75% thc. like a .3 cbd. Regardless of that, smoke this for its flavor enjoyment you'll feel in your eyes. Topping a bowl of flower lasted me most of the day. Anything over 20-25% the. will be enjoyed like wine. Its all mostly good now days. Growers seem to take better care of higher thc. strains. Cheers