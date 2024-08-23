Moroccan Peaches reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Moroccan Peaches.
Moroccan Peaches strain effects
Moroccan Peaches strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
a........n
August 23, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
I did the best i could describing this concentrate/wax. Gaseous wasn't an option to pick. I smell a gas/pine sort of smell. The concentrate i have, has a 75% thc. like a .3 cbd. Regardless of that, smoke this for its flavor enjoyment you'll feel in your eyes. Topping a bowl of flower lasted me most of the day. Anything over 20-25% the. will be enjoyed like wine. Its all mostly good now days. Growers seem to take better care of higher thc. strains. Cheers
v........4
October 27, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
this gets you lit asf & i have a high tolerance lol but the smell is strong and like skunk . the smell is not low key 😂 but the high and everything else was nice. Heavy body and head high , it'll have you feeling slow and like you're melting 🫠 it then wears off to a mellow calm vibe
g........n
November 5, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Really nice aroma and taste of peaches, very sativa esq nice head high but the effects wear off quit quick, mad munchies involved.
S........0
September 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain was that specific flavor you get when you see those dark buds. So purple. So lovely. Iykyk. Pretty sure it’s pinene (terp) that gives it that. Or carophyllene. I can’t remember which. But this is such a relaxing yet uplifting high. 10/10 recommend
N........0
2 days ago
Focused
Giggly
Took me back in time with the robust flavor profile. Has a serious kick to it😶🌫️😶🌫️
t........h
January 13, 2025
Energetic
Hungry
Uplifted
Pretty strong, made me so high I would super easily get distracted. Gave me the munchies immediately. Music sounds really good with it according to my husband. He would take it at a festival. Good taste.
s........5
Today
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Just wow smells a little tropical a little piney flavor is great but will make you cough it smokes a little rough in a good way the high is even I’m feeling euphoric and focused but very relaxed strongly recommend
f........n
September 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Even half a joint of this stuff took me from here to mars and back. Wow. The other half well I will see… Anyways 5/5 wow you get blasted and remember things 🚀 Stuff smoked: Cowabunga pre-roll flower (1g) effects: oh my blast off