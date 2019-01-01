ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Morpheus

Morpheus is a balanced indica-dominant strain from Buddha Seeds in Spain. Buds put out a sweet citrus flavor alongside earthy inputs. Give Morpheus a shot if you are looking to find a strain that isn’t too intense that will provide you with cerebral bliss.

 

