Morpheus is a balanced indica-dominant strain from Buddha Seeds in Spain. Buds put out a sweet citrus flavor alongside earthy inputs. Give Morpheus a shot if you are looking to find a strain that isn’t too intense that will provide you with cerebral bliss.