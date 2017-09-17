ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mother's Milk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mother's Milk.

Reviews

48

Avatar for citycitycenter
Member since 2017
Probably the best balanced smoke I've tried. Sativa rushes in, then indica takes over. This would be great for pain and I like how clear your head is the next day.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for isolo
Member since 2017
A great indica heavy hybrid, I would say it’s 75-25 split, very relaxing with a euphoric ending. 10/10
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Kingjoejoe33
Member since 2016
I feel like an astronaut
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Aliencow
Member since 2018
helps me with opiote and benzo cravings, I'm a very tense and stressed out person and this helps me just lay in bed and go with it. helped put me in a good mood but I do see how it could be anxiety inducing. also it's been making my keyboard trip out and every thing is bright and looks like a comic...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for livandave
Member since 2019
Head high. Weightless feeling. Nothing special, but not a bad high.
Reported
feelings
Tingly
Avatar for LittleStoner1989
Member since 2018
love it favorite day strain
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for midgejenni01
Member since 2016
This is my ultimate favorite strain, the smell, the taste, the feeling.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Lady_Bud
Member since 2019
Too many deep thoughts. It’s been a bummer both times I’ve tried.
Reported
feelings