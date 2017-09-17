Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
helps me with opiote and benzo cravings, I'm a very tense and stressed out person and this helps me just lay in bed and go with it. helped put me in a good mood but I do see how it could be anxiety inducing. also it's been making my keyboard trip out and every thing is bright and looks like a comic...