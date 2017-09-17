ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Mother's Milk

Mother's Milk

Mother's Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother's Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.  

Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
This review is on Mother's Milk shatter by Native Roots. Vail, Colorado First off, don't let the name scare you away. If you do you're only missing out. This strain doesn't scream milk to me. It is sweet, earthy, and unique. As far as effects go I completely disagree with Leafly's description ...
Avatar for Med_can_user_Mel
Member since 2016
This strain is unique. I tried it several months ago but sadly only had a gram. When I found it again, I was ecstatic! It's a wonderfully mellow hybrid that won't knock you out, but will bring you to the most calming state of relaxation and euphoria. You forget your problems on this strain. Or perha...
Avatar for Hydro401
Member since 2016
very good for 😴... and pain. also very good high.. best of both worlds. if u like that type of strain. only negative is the dry mouth. other then that I'm in love
Avatar for AkaTeddd
Member since 2014
Mother Milk very good day time strain for day with cold or cloudiness outside.Help in morning waking up in pain and tightness in back.Really help alleviate depression as well for me.Taste's like powered milk with glow's of hot cocoa powder light taste.Pretty enjoyable similar to GG #4 or God like Gl...
Avatar for bammbammaz
Member since 2018
If you want a wild trip like no other, Mother's Milk is the strain for you. Purchased at Buddy Boy Brands on 38th and Perry in Denver, Colorado. This strain is medically amazing. I was deadlock in the couch not able to move at all. Sorta like a morphine drip, but without all the nasty harmful who kn...
Lineage

Strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Strain
Mother's Milk

