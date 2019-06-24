ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mothertongue
  4. Reviews

Mothertongue reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mothertongue.

Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
Pretty good strain wasn’t bad nothing special either actually have a picture of a half once of it from 3 years ago on my old phone but nice to see they finally put it up!
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for SPERK01
Member since 2018
Subcool had his input in it or one of the green avengers (jinx) did and nothing from these guys isn’t top shelf smoke in my experience. I haven’t had it yet but man it can’t be less than great with the parents used.. Gave it 5 stars on potential for now since I Can’t give an accurate rating at this ...
