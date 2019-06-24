Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Jinxproof Genetics crossed Electric Watermelon and Jesus OG Kush to create Mothertongue, a sativa-dominant strain with thick buds. Mothertongue is sticky with sweet-scented resin that offers notes of red berries and melon with a spicy intensity. This tasty strain offers a clear-headed, cheerful buzz that will put a smile across your face for hours at a time.