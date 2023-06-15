Motor Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Motor Breath.
Motor Breath strain effects
Motor Breath strain helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
d........s
June 15, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
I have GAD, MDD, and PTSD. I use this when all three hit me at once. Brings a calm but giggly feel. Relaxed, but not too sleepy where I couldn't function. It allowed me to focus on tasks that I needed to get done in a chilled state. Tasks that would have otherwise NOT been done. I HIGHLY recommend this for people who suffer from anxiety and/or depression. Only down was that it caused dry mouth. Have apple juice on deck to combat that.
s........8
December 29, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
I had my jawbone removed due to cancer and I was left with chronic cranial pain, I already have a degenerative disc disease,this really relieved the sciatica nerve pain, I felt relaxed, I was actually able to sweep the floor, take out the garbage and everything without constantly feeling so much pain, I usually hurt so bad that I can't get anything done, it also relieved the nausea I had from being in pain, those little chores may not seem like much but I don't take for granted the ability to be able to do things without pain in my life,
d........d
June 13, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Euphoric, but relaxing at the same time, slightly hallucinogenic, but that maybe me, the eighth i got was tested at 38% thc
7........p
August 30, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Smokin some of this right now im cooked 💨💨🥦🥦
e........7
June 24, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I love this strain, it has a creeper effect for me.
w........2
November 20, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Dizzy
I have been smokin motor breath for the past week and i have to say it’s some good shit. The Motor Breath i have been smoking was tested at 42%. It is definitely not for new smokers. It can be very dangerous for a new smoker bc of the way the high is. It will start out slow and then just fuckin rock your shit. I have been on verge of green out sometimes when i smoke it. For us potheads though it is such a nice high especially at night.
T........7
March 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Above average strength and definitely indica leaning. I’m a daily smoker and don’t get tired to easily but this strain definitely had me super relaxed to the point of falling asleep. The biggest drawback was the dry eyes it caused. Other than that it’s a very solid evening smoke.
c........h
December 9, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Relaxing yet mentally stimulating. Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene combine to create a delicious taste and more than pleasant odor. High THC Definitely in my top 5 strains of all time