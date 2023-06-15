I had my jawbone removed due to cancer and I was left with chronic cranial pain, I already have a degenerative disc disease,this really relieved the sciatica nerve pain, I felt relaxed, I was actually able to sweep the floor, take out the garbage and everything without constantly feeling so much pain, I usually hurt so bad that I can't get anything done, it also relieved the nausea I had from being in pain, those little chores may not seem like much but I don't take for granted the ability to be able to do things without pain in my life,