HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Motor Breath

Motor Breath is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This strain is a gassy and potent strain that will make you feel like you’re running on high-octane fuel. Motor Breath is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Motor Breath effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Motor Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Pisces Genetics, Motor Breath features flavors like diesel, chemical and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Motor Breath typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel relaxed, euphoric, and happy, Motor Breath might be the one for you. This strain has a pungent and skunky flavor that will make your nose burn and your eyes water. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Motor Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Motor Breath strain effects

Reported by 18 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Hungry

Relaxed

Motor Breath strain helps with

  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    21% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
Motor Breath strain reviews18

June 15, 2023
I have GAD, MDD, and PTSD. I use this when all three hit me at once. Brings a calm but giggly feel. Relaxed, but not too sleepy where I couldn't function. It allowed me to focus on tasks that I needed to get done in a chilled state. Tasks that would have otherwise NOT been done. I HIGHLY recommend this for people who suffer from anxiety and/or depression. Only down was that it caused dry mouth. Have apple juice on deck to combat that.
26 people found this helpful
December 29, 2023
25 people found this helpful
June 13, 2023
Euphoric, but relaxing at the same time, slightly hallucinogenic, but that maybe me, the eighth i got was tested at 38% thc
10 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

