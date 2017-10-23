ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for buriedinfish
Member since 2019
Not bad! This doesn't get me like stoned but it does definitely make me feel very relaxed and happy. Good for if you want to get high but what do to other stuff as well.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Agapanthus
Member since 2019
This strain frees you from stress, pain (physical and emotional) like a shield. Even my mom didn’t get me upset when she brought up how much she hates that I use MMJ because of the expense. Hopefully OK prices will go down as time goes on. But I might be ok....Bc after a mere 1 hit I texted my mom l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for apocalypsepatty
Member since 2019
very chill body high. no worries, laughen at dumb shit on tv. nice mellow buzz, mos def goen on the faves list ✌
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Xanadab
Member since 2017
Wow this put me in a great mood after work. Shared a blunt with some co-workers and it was instantly happy/giggly with some serious munchies coming on. Drove to In-N-Out afterward and had a great evening. Would absolutely recommend for those suffering from depression. Paranoia level: 1/10.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungry
Avatar for SharkBait4132
Member since 2015
I think this strain is absolutely wonderful! It's is on the mellower side but I think that's what makes this strain great. It tastes and smells lovely and is smooth. Very focused happy high. Did a great job for counteracting anxiety and things like that. I would also highly recommend this one for a ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MedicalBlaze
Member since 2018
Great for gardening🍃🌝 The 8% CBD helped with the pain 🌻
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Just got an eighth of this and I'm totally obsessed. No, it's not going to get you hella blazed. It's not that kind of weed, and that's OK. Like the prior reviewer said, what it does, it does very well. If you're looking for all the qualities of an indica without the sleepiness, Mountain Girl is ama...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Sue_Perlative
Member since 2015
While I wouldn't call this strain mind-blowing, what it does do for you is really great. Mountain Girl is the ultimate for simple, noodling activities. So....baking, or cleaning, coloring, knitting, etc. I love to have this around the house for when I need to do some spring cleaning, or I just want ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed