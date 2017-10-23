Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain frees you from stress, pain (physical and emotional) like a shield. Even my mom didn’t get me upset when she brought up how much she hates that I use MMJ because of the expense. Hopefully OK prices will go down as time goes on. But I might be ok....Bc after a mere 1 hit I texted my mom l...
Wow this put me in a great mood after work. Shared a blunt with some co-workers and it was instantly happy/giggly with some serious munchies coming on. Drove to In-N-Out afterward and had a great evening. Would absolutely recommend for those suffering from depression. Paranoia level: 1/10.
I think this strain is absolutely wonderful! It's is on the mellower side but I think that's what makes this strain great. It tastes and smells lovely and is smooth. Very focused happy high. Did a great job for counteracting anxiety and things like that. I would also highly recommend this one for a ...
Just got an eighth of this and I'm totally obsessed. No, it's not going to get you hella blazed. It's not that kind of weed, and that's OK. Like the prior reviewer said, what it does, it does very well. If you're looking for all the qualities of an indica without the sleepiness, Mountain Girl is ama...
While I wouldn't call this strain mind-blowing, what it does do for you is really great. Mountain Girl is the ultimate for simple, noodling activities. So....baking, or cleaning, coloring, knitting, etc. I love to have this around the house for when I need to do some spring cleaning, or I just want ...