Hybrid

Mountain Girl by Pilot Farm is a sun-grown, high elevation strain rooted in native soil on a steep mountainside overlooking the Colestin valley in Southern Oregon. This cross of Willy’s Wonder, Granddaddy Purple, and White Widow is an uplifting strain that comes with insatiable appetite stimulation. Mountain Girl’s aroma is sweet and earthy with a skunky finish. This strain is good for improving mood and front-loading creativity, but mind your dosage, as the intense euphoria can be overwhelming for uninitiated consumers.

Avatar for Sue_Perlative
Member since 2015
While I wouldn't call this strain mind-blowing, what it does do for you is really great. Mountain Girl is the ultimate for simple, noodling activities. So....baking, or cleaning, coloring, knitting, etc. I love to have this around the house for when I need to do some spring cleaning, or I just want ...
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for SharkBait4132
Member since 2015
I think this strain is absolutely wonderful! It's is on the mellower side but I think that's what makes this strain great. It tastes and smells lovely and is smooth. Very focused happy high. Did a great job for counteracting anxiety and things like that. I would also highly recommend this one for a ...
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LeftHandB
Member since 2017
Been floating around Oregon for a while. Not a super heady strain but the buzz was productive and pleasing. The taste was mellow and smooth. Expected more flavor. Overall 8/10
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for MedicalBlaze
Member since 2018
Great for gardening🍃🌝 The 8% CBD helped with the pain 🌻
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for Xanadab
Member since 2017
Wow this put me in a great mood after work. Shared a blunt with some co-workers and it was instantly happy/giggly with some serious munchies coming on. Drove to In-N-Out afterward and had a great evening. Would absolutely recommend for those suffering from depression. Paranoia level: 1/10.
GigglyHungry
Lineage

Willy's Wonder
White Widow
Mountain Girl
Mountain Girl x Grape Ape
Photos

User uploaded image of Mountain Girl