Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Very energetic. I switch to another strain after noon or I can't sleep. Seems to work synergistically with caffeine. Some rapid heart beat/palpitations with this strain, confirmed when the budtender mentioned, in-prompted, that her friend gets the same effects.
went to Newport Oregon & found a lil hole in the wall shop & they had no recognisable strains, but I looked at this nice super earthy flower called mountain thunder got 3.5 & was super happy with the mellow head high & it got all of us goin to the ocean & we had the BEST time tha...