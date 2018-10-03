ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mountain Thunder reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mountain Thunder.

Avatar for hotnixx1
Member since 2018
One of my best sativa strains I bought this from infinite wellness in Fort Collins Colorado. Mellow yet nice heady high
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for StonedWesley
Member since 2018
Stress killer
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for winslowAZ
Member since 2018
Very energetic. I switch to another strain after noon or I can't sleep. Seems to work synergistically with caffeine. Some rapid heart beat/palpitations with this strain, confirmed when the budtender mentioned, in-prompted, that her friend gets the same effects.
Energetic
Avatar for Stonejamison
Member since 2018
Very strong uplifted feeling and euphoria but also had no problem falling asleep 5ish hours after vaping. Great strain.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for I_dont_smoke_officer
Member since 2018
Bought off someone who had it and I enjoyed they high and I also smoked it on LSD and it gave me a nice relaxing trip
Avatar for Hosty360
Member since 2018
went to Newport Oregon &amp; found a lil hole in the wall shop &amp; they had no recognisable strains, but I looked at this nice super earthy flower called mountain thunder got 3.5 &amp; was super happy with the mellow head high &amp; it got all of us goin to the ocean &amp; we had the BEST time tha...
