To me it tasted smooth and delicious, but more like zest than citrus..
Lots of bunny high!
& Veeeery light.
My trips are on PAX2.
Though i never finish it, i like to refill faster than it kicks.
Yay!
It must have TRUE BLOOD in it (this shit is Awesome)! I was able to carry great conversations and interact with others but it will trap you on the couch if you allow it to trap you! Stay active from the beginning. It made me more sexually aroused hence the true blood reference.