Avatar for louisvillechugger
Member since 2018
Mr T is an asshole for trying to sue you guys for Mrt. You guys are amazing. I learned what to buy for my back pain and insomnia from your reviews.
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Metalkid1xxx
Member since 2015
Amazing!!
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for treydaytrey
Member since 2015
Very uplifting and full of amazing flavor!!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for intsane
Member since 2016
To me it tasted smooth and delicious, but more like zest than citrus.. Lots of bunny high! &amp; Veeeery light. My trips are on PAX2. Though i never finish it, i like to refill faster than it kicks. Yay!
ArousedCreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
User uploaded image of Mr. Tusk
Avatar for ivyprofen
Member since 2016
It must have TRUE BLOOD in it (this shit is Awesome)! I was able to carry great conversations and interact with others but it will trap you on the couch if you allow it to trap you! Stay active from the beginning. It made me more sexually aroused hence the true blood reference.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for BigRooster13
Member since 2015
This awesome strain is being grown in the Pacific Northwest by North Coast Growers. It's available at Dockside in Seattle.
Avatar for DukeDank
Member since 2012
This strain is very tasty &amp; hits you hard. Strong body high. Mighty powerful in da couch lock. Great for watching Netflix.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for BadfishBuddha
Member since 2014
Lucky to get some of this from the dispensary in LA. Earthier hues in the bud, but tasted sweet and solid.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly