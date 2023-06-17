Tucson, AZ - Recently is switched to a dry herb vaporizer and tried MSG. Bought 3.5g for $40 in flower to try out and here’s how it went… I was excited for this strain after seeing it at my local premium dispensary. It was listed at 31% but didn’t really hit as much as I thought it would. (I consume on average 1.5g daily) No effects really jumped out at me which could be it why it’s a hybrid. I did feel relaxed and clear headed if anything. It’s a decent strain. Nothing that I would go out of my way to get if it popped up available again. But this WOULD be a nice “premium strain” to share with friends that casually smoke and newbies.