a........x
June 17, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Tucson, AZ - Recently is switched to a dry herb vaporizer and tried MSG. Bought 3.5g for $40 in flower to try out and here’s how it went… I was excited for this strain after seeing it at my local premium dispensary. It was listed at 31% but didn’t really hit as much as I thought it would. (I consume on average 1.5g daily) No effects really jumped out at me which could be it why it’s a hybrid. I did feel relaxed and clear headed if anything. It’s a decent strain. Nothing that I would go out of my way to get if it popped up available again. But this WOULD be a nice “premium strain” to share with friends that casually smoke and newbies.
P........n
September 2, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Tingly
I suffer from anxiety which causes my tics (Tourette’s) to go BANANAS! This is like that warm blanket that allows you to breathe DEEPLY and finally experience relief from the mental cage or just stress in general. 10/10!
d........1
September 24, 2024
Anxious
Dizzy
4-17-24 harvested by Classic Roots Farm, Michigan. 31.62% cannaboids, 29.14% ThcA, 2.54% Terps, 0.06% CBD. Sweet cream and vanilla smells. Appears to be an Indica hybrid with only one shoulder-spade on the side. Light green, sparkling trichomes, dark orange hairs on soft spongy buds. Diesel, Pepper, Earth tastes. Way too much diesel flavor, chemical flavor. Harsh cough with each toke. Weak indica. Do not buy...
T........0
June 21, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I would definitely recommend this strain for medical and recreational use. After a couple hits it's starts to kick in, so no sneak attack with this strain.
J........1
December 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
I am ADHD and I recommend this strain to anyone who has this same issue as I. All strains help others differently. With my epilepsy and ADD it has help with mood issues also. I’m not one to give likes to very picky smoker. I recommend this one. It definitely hit the spot smells what you want
j........s
March 12, 2024
Energetic
Anxious
Potent high with this one, kind of like a haze, but after about an hour, it gives me some anxiety and paranoia. I am 36 and weirded out about leaving the house without a blanket.. when I live in PHX.. not bad when I want to trip a little bit.