MSG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain MSG.

write a review

MSG strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

MSG strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression

MSG reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 17, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Tucson, AZ - Recently is switched to a dry herb vaporizer and tried MSG. Bought 3.5g for $40 in flower to try out and here’s how it went… I was excited for this strain after seeing it at my local premium dispensary. It was listed at 31% but didn’t really hit as much as I thought it would. (I consume on average 1.5g daily) No effects really jumped out at me which could be it why it’s a hybrid. I did feel relaxed and clear headed if anything. It’s a decent strain. Nothing that I would go out of my way to get if it popped up available again. But this WOULD be a nice “premium strain” to share with friends that casually smoke and newbies.
4 people found this helpful
September 2, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Tingly
I suffer from anxiety which causes my tics (Tourette’s) to go BANANAS! This is like that warm blanket that allows you to breathe DEEPLY and finally experience relief from the mental cage or just stress in general. 10/10!
3 people found this helpful
September 24, 2024
Loading...Anxious
Loading...Dizzy
4-17-24 harvested by Classic Roots Farm, Michigan. 31.62% cannaboids, 29.14% ThcA, 2.54% Terps, 0.06% CBD. Sweet cream and vanilla smells. Appears to be an Indica hybrid with only one shoulder-spade on the side. Light green, sparkling trichomes, dark orange hairs on soft spongy buds. Diesel, Pepper, Earth tastes. Way too much diesel flavor, chemical flavor. Harsh cough with each toke. Weak indica. Do not buy...
2 people found this helpful
June 21, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I would definitely recommend this strain for medical and recreational use. After a couple hits it's starts to kick in, so no sneak attack with this strain.
1 person found this helpful
December 1, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
I am ADHD and I recommend this strain to anyone who has this same issue as I. All strains help others differently. With my epilepsy and ADD it has help with mood issues also. I’m not one to give likes to very picky smoker. I recommend this one. It definitely hit the spot smells what you want
March 12, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Anxious
Potent high with this one, kind of like a haze, but after about an hour, it gives me some anxiety and paranoia. I am 36 and weirded out about leaving the house without a blanket.. when I live in PHX.. not bad when I want to trip a little bit.

Buy strains with similar effects to MSG

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...