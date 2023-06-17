MSG
aka Styrofoam Cup
MSG, also known as Styrofoam Cup, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is named after the flavor enhancer monosodium glutamate, which is often used in Asian cuisine. MSG has a savory and spicy taste with hints of garlic, cheese, and citrus. MSG is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us MSG effects include relaxation, happiness, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose MSG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Cannarado, MSG features flavors like cheese, garlic, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a peppery and earthy aroma. The average price of MSG typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. MSG is a potent and flavorful strain that can stimulate your appetite and your mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed MSG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
MSG strain effects
