Hybrid

MSG

aka Styrofoam Cup

MSG, also known as Styrofoam Cup, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is named after the flavor enhancer monosodium glutamate, which is often used in Asian cuisine. MSG has a savory and spicy taste with hints of garlic, cheese, and citrus. MSG is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us MSG effects include relaxation, happiness, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose MSG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Cannarado, MSG features flavors like cheese, garlic, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a peppery and earthy aroma. The average price of MSG typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. MSG is a potent and flavorful strain that can stimulate your appetite and your mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed MSG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

MSG strain effects

7 real people

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

MSG strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
MSG strain reviews7

June 17, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Tucson, AZ - Recently is switched to a dry herb vaporizer and tried MSG. Bought 3.5g for $40 in flower to try out and here’s how it went… I was excited for this strain after seeing it at my local premium dispensary. It was listed at 31% but didn’t really hit as much as I thought it would. (I consume on average 1.5g daily) No effects really jumped out at me which could be it why it’s a hybrid. I did feel relaxed and clear headed if anything. It’s a decent strain. Nothing that I would go out of my way to get if it popped up available again. But this WOULD be a nice “premium strain” to share with friends that casually smoke and newbies.
4 people found this helpful
September 2, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Tingly
I suffer from anxiety which causes my tics (Tourette’s) to go BANANAS! This is like that warm blanket that allows you to breathe DEEPLY and finally experience relief from the mental cage or just stress in general. 10/10!
3 people found this helpful
September 24, 2024
Loading...Anxious
Loading...Dizzy
4-17-24 harvested by Classic Roots Farm, Michigan. 31.62% cannaboids, 29.14% ThcA, 2.54% Terps, 0.06% CBD. Sweet cream and vanilla smells. Appears to be an Indica hybrid with only one shoulder-spade on the side. Light green, sparkling trichomes, dark orange hairs on soft spongy buds. Diesel, Pepper, Earth tastes. Way too much diesel flavor, chemical flavor. Harsh cough with each toke. Weak indica. Do not buy...
2 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight