Mt. Citrus reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mt. Citrus.
Mt. Citrus strain effects
Mt. Citrus strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Hypertension
Mt. Citrus reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........9
October 4, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative, relaxed and focused. Old skool feeling of getting stoned in high school
b........9
August 13, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
its a great strain,the taste is amazing if you put in a pax vaporizer.The high is really uplifting and you will be laughing alot. Citrus taste makes this a very enjoyable experience with a long lasting high.
b........1
August 14, 2023
Happy
Uplifted
Very very uplifting! After my first pre-roll of Mt. Citrus I was very happy and relaxed yet motivated, even had fun blasting music and cleaning after having some!