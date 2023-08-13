Mt. Citrus
aka Citrus City
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Mt. Citrus effects are mostly energizing.
Mt. Citrus, also called Citrus City, is a hybrid cannabis strain from High Peaks Cannabis made from Chemdog and a collection of strains that include Sour Diesel, Super Skunk, White Widow, and Purple Urkle. Mt. Citrus unites some of weed’s best effects, in one strain: euphoria, creativity, and uplift. Like its name implies, Mt. Citrus is lemon and limonene-forward, with spicy, lavender and gas terps that come from caryophyllene and linalool. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mt. Citrus, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mt. Citrus strain effects
Mt. Citrus strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Hypertension
Mt. Citrus strain reviews3
b........9
August 13, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
j........9
October 4, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
b........1
August 14, 2023
Happy
Uplifted