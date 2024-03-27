Mudra reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mudra.
Mudra strain effects
Mudra strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........2
March 27, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Dank as hell in the best way possible. Smokes nice and has a wonderful relaxation feel. Stickier than any other strain I have come across, quality bud!
T........t
March 22, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Smoked this out of my bong and it was like taking an unexpected punch to the face, a strong citrusy pungent aroma ! I put my headphones on after and it felt like i wad in another world 🤩
b........2
March 24, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Tingly
True to its name. Turns me into a zombie. Great before bedtime. This one just hits different to me. Have to try it!