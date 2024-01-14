Munson reviews
G........9
January 14, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
I'm vaping Munson right now and it's A strong cartridge (cannabis oil) it's 83 percent thc which is compared to A flower with 25 percent thc so it's pretty good. I really like this strain.
r........2
July 8, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Very euphoric high. This one makes me feel excited and social. The flavor profile was gassy but tastes very natural. If you need to take a breather in the middle of the day, this will get you into the headspace you need