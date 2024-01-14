Munson is an hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between NL5 and Dominion Skunk. This strain is a celebration of skunky, old-school tradition, with a rich, pungent, and bracing experience that will make long-haulers feel right at home. Munson is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Munson effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Munson when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Dominion Seed Company, Munson features flavors like woody, pine, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Munson typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is part of the Native Series by Abstrax Tech, a collection of distinctive favorites rigorously researched, tested, and brought down to earth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Munson, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.