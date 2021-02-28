New cannabis consumer here (<1mo at time of writing). Mystery Cookies (MC) was the first strain of flower that I every used with a vaporizer. It was a very enjoyable experience and is the first flower (of three strains that I tried so far) that provided a good high without a lot of violent coughing and paranoia. I love the tingling and the up-lifted, clear headed feeling it produces. I purchased 3.54g from a dispensary in southern IL a few weeks ago. It was harvested in February, packed in April and (for the last week anyway) stored in an Evergreen jar with an Evergreen pod to keep it fresh. I used a brand-new S&B Mighty to try out MC at various temperatures throughout an afternoon. I didn't detect much flavor on my first several draws at low temperatures, but the flavors really present themselves on the exhale with a good cloud of vapor. There is definitely coffee or vanilla theme on the pallet. The aroma isn't skunky or overly pungent, but a nit smokier or spicy. I began to feel a calming pressure behind my eyes within 3-5 minutes, followed soon thereafter with a very lovely tingling sensation that began at the base of my spine and radiated upward to reach my finger tips. I do suffer from chronic back pain as result of stenosis, damaged discs, and arthritis, so some pain relieve is one of my goals for smoking. Although I can't say MC took all my pain away, it DID greatly help my back muscles relax so that some relief was felt. In fact, I found that although I was able to remain fully coherent and aware of my surroundings, MC was calming enough to allow me to meditate more effectively, thereby relaxing clinched muscles. I just felt good. Euphoric wouldn't be an accurate description, but very up-lifted and worry-free would describe my overall experience. I was still able to retain adequate focus and situational awareness to have conversations, follow a recipe and even make a short drive, although I did experience some forgetfulness and confusion while at the grocery store (though that isn't uncommon for me anyway, lol). I was able top achieve and maintain a very comfortable high all afternoon and right up to bed time. Baked wood-fired pizza and ate dinner, which tasted fantastic. Watched a movie, which seemed much more vivid and intense. I felt like I was into the movie more and really thinking of all kinds of different ideas associated with the characters and plot. I then went to sleep which was some of the most relaxing and restorative sleep I've had in two weeks. Worth noting is that I started out vaporizing this flower around 185 degrees around noon and kept taking two or three good, heavy draws, at increasingly higher temperatures throughout the entire afternoon. By 9:00 pm, I was up 400F and the flower still tasted good, with more "layers" of the calming, tingly relaxation washing over me in successive waves right up to laying down to go to sleep. I really enjoyed this experience and am very happy to make such a life-changing discovery. My first-hand experience with different flowers is very limited at this point, but of the three strains I tried so far, Mystery Cookies is hands-down the best.