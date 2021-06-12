Mystery Cookies
Mystery Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Mystery Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Mystery Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be made from an unknown cross of Girl Scout Cookies. This heavy-hitting strain is shrouded in mystery yet beloved for its potent effects. With a THC level of 19%, Mystery Cookies will make you feel instantly chilled out, relaxed, and content. It's an easygoing strain, but when consumed in large doses it may tether you to your sofa. In terms of flavor, you can expect earthy and piney notes with warm and spicy undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Mystery Cookies to relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and anxiety. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Mystery Cookies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Mystery Cookies strain effects
Mystery Cookies strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
According to growers, this strain flowers into small and dense budlets with light green foliage and small orange hairs.