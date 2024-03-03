Nam Wah reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nam Wah.
Nam Wah strain effects
Nam Wah strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
n........a
March 3, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
lovely strain.... 100/10 if i could. alleviated the stress that comes with PTSD and left happiness in its wake. a good bud