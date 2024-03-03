Nam Wah is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Mimosa V6. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Nam Wah is a highly sought-after sativa strain known for its uplifting and energetic effects, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. Nam Wah typically contains around 22-26% THC, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who enjoy a potent and cerebral experience. Leafly customers report that Nam Wah effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and energetic, making it the perfect choice for those seeking inspiration or a boost in motivation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Nam Wah when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and chronic stress, as it can help elevate mood and provide a burst of energy. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Nam Wah features flavors like sweet citrus, spicy pine, and hints of tropical fruit, creating a complex and enjoyable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Nam Wah typically ranges from $14-$20 per gram, offering a premium option for those seeking a top-tier sativa experience. Nam Wah is a sativa powerhouse that appeals to cannabis connoisseurs seeking an energetic and invigorating high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nam Wah, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.