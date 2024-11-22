Nana Junky
Nana Junky is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Upstate Elevator Operators in 2024, and made from a genetic cross of Nana Glue x Cap Junky. This is a titanic mashup of potent genetics, purple buds, and pungent bag appeal. Nana Junky has a curious palate blend of ammonia, tar, and funk, with a sledgehammer effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nana Junky, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
s........k
November 22, 2024
Taste and smell are exactly as described! Colorful buds and highly sedating, but in a great way. Very very sticky buds as well. Great for general body aches and pains!