Nanner Mac is a potent sativa bred from Banana Kush × Miracle Alien Cookies, typically testing between 20–25% THC. This standout cultivar delivers a bold aroma of sweet ripe banana layered with heavy gas, creating a rich and unmistakable profile. The flavor follows through with creamy banana notes balanced by a pungent, fuel-like finish. Expect a well-rounded experience that blends uplifting euphoria with a relaxing body feel, making it a versatile choice for both unwinding and enjoying a flavorful, terpene-rich session.