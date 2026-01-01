Nanner Mac
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
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Nanner Mac
NM
Sativa
Nanner Mac potency is higher THC than average.
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Nanner Mac is a potent sativa bred from Banana Kush × Miracle Alien Cookies, typically testing between 20–25% THC. This standout cultivar delivers a bold aroma of sweet ripe banana layered with heavy gas, creating a rich and unmistakable profile. The flavor follows through with creamy banana notes balanced by a pungent, fuel-like finish. Expect a well-rounded experience that blends uplifting euphoria with a relaxing body feel, making it a versatile choice for both unwinding and enjoying a flavorful, terpene-rich session.
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