HybridTHC 20%CBD

Natty Bumpo

Natty Bumpo is a cannabis strain from breeder Rebel Grown. Vermont and California-based Rebel Grown is known for winning Emerald Cups with his Double OG Chem work, with roots in OG Kush and Chemdog. We’re still learning more about this strain so leave a review about how it feels, looks, smells, tastes, and how it grows.

