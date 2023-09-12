Natural Gas reviews
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........a
September 12, 2023
Hit very hard, very fast. Halfway through the joint I was already feeling a strong high. Very diesel nose, gassy smoke. Big couch lock but still able to focus.
m........0
November 3, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
It works for all my medical needs and my mood is always good. I would recommend it to anyone in need of a good chill or a good sleep.