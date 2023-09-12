Natural Gas is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Cherry Valley. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Natural Gas is a rare and exclusive strain from Kind Tree Cannabis, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Natural Gas is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Natural Gas effects include feeling relaxed, calm, and sedated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Natural Gas when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by Kind Tree Cannabis, Natural Gas features flavors like diesel, earthy, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and relaxing effects. The average price of Natural Gas typically ranges from $31-$60 per eighth. Natural Gas is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Natural Gas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.