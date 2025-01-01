Naughty Cookies
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%
stock photo similar to Naughty Cookies
Naughty Cookies
NGC
Hybrid
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Naughty Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Naughty Cookies is a mischievous cannabis strain bred by Ben Horner of Kali Grown Seeds in 2016. It crosses the classic GSC strain with Juggernaut for a purple-flecked plant that emits the same dessert palate Cookies strain lovers want. Naughty Cookies is strong, often exceeding 21% THC and easy to grow. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Naughty Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Naughty Cookies strain genetics
Naughty Cookies grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12