Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Juggernaut

Juggernaut

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Relaxed
Focused
Aroused
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Juggernaut is a potent indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing BC Hash Plant and Space Queen. Smoking this strain produces a strong high that creeps up slowly. Juggernaut will make you feel creative before moving you into a state of haze and sedation. This strain features a fruity and spicy flavor profile that will remind you of your favorite indicas. The sour and dank notes on the exhale of Juggernaut lets everyone around you know someone is consuming cannabis, so be sure to enjoy this strain when discretion is not a high priority. This strain produces beautiful, minty green nugs that sparkle with a generous frosting of trichomes.

Buy Juggernaut near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Juggernaut effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 3 effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused

Similar to Juggernaut

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Juggernaut reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight