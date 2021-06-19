NBK reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain NBK.
NBK strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
NBK strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
NBK reviews
H........o
June 19, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
got some of this bud last night. Smoked a bowl and felt a nice heavy eye. I’m a regular smoker and this bud is a good night time smoke
S........o
December 17, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Bought some fire didnt know what it was till i look it up type fire i saw 35% thc thinking welp some gmo weed that wont get me but damn shit hits hard than that fendi belt
c........2
November 28, 2021
Creative
Happy
Fast acting very calming high
S........m
April 23, 2022
Focused
Hungry
Dry eyes
Honestly this stuff is definitely dank. I'm sure there are various kinds however everything I've had has floored me. Peppery dank and fun to smoke just like a traditional sour diesel (and my preference to the former). Definitely hits more heavy than some other skunky strains.
S........2
July 1, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
hit heavy high, really good for watching minion movies. Makes your body feel like it doesn’t feel like operating but everything is hilarious👍🏻
c........2
May 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very Good From The Start To The Finish. I Was Quite Lifted, And I Didn't Even Smoke The Whole Blunt!! Good Mostly Body High More Than A Head High.
S........l
September 17, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I smoked this in a j after a long day at work and it just made everything better. I'm comfortably numb. Perfect nighttime smoke, strong high that tastes good. A new fave.